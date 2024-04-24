Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee names Ten BJP leaders who may join TMC

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted ten top BJP leaders are keen on switching over to the TMC, a claim dubbed baseless by the saffron party.While conducting a road show in a Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said the party will open its doors at the right moment and the BJP will be wiped out of the state. The BJP is trying to get into the game of breaking parties, but they cant win in it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:43 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee names Ten BJP leaders who may join TMC
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted ten top BJP leaders are keen on switching over to the TMC, a claim dubbed baseless by the saffron party.

While conducting a road show in a Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said the party will open its doors at the right moment and the ''BJP will be wiped out of the state.'' ''The BJP is trying to get into the game of breaking parties, but they can't win in it. They poached two of our MPs, and we replied by taking two of their MPs, Arjun Singh and Babul Supriyo. Recently, by using ED raids, they inducted Tapas Ray. At least 10 top leaders of the BJP are in the queue to join the TMC,'' he said.

Reacting to Banerjee's claim, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said after the elections are over, the ''TMC will disintegrate like a pack of cards.'' ''These are nothing but political rhetoric out of frustration of losing in West Bengal. Once the Lok Sabha polls are over, the TMC will disintegrate like a pack of cards,'' he said.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and eight legislators, including national vice-president Mukul Roy, have switched to TMC since the 2021 assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress came to power for the third consecutive term in the state in 2021 by winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats, while the BJP bagged 77.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024