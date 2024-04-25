Ukraine's farm minister resigns amid corruption allegations
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:17 IST
Ukrainian Farm Minister Mykola Solsky has resigned, the head of parliament said, amid allegations that he was involved in an illegal acquisition of state-owned land worth $7 million.
He added on the messaging app Telegram that the minister's resignation was to be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the house.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
