BJP-RSS conspiring to scrap SC, ST, OBC reservations by 2025, alleges Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the BJP is conspiring to remove the SC, ST, and OBC reservations and to remove reservations they require 400 seats. At the TPCC headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad Revanth said, "The only thing left for them to remove is the SC, ST, OBC reservation. They have declared a final war on the Constitution. The war is the removal of the SC, ST, and OBC reservations. To remove this, they need 400 seats. They need a 2/3 majority in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. BJP is conspiring to pass this bill and bring pressure on all states. RSS which started in 1925 has an aim to remove the reservations by the time they complete 100 years. RSS is committed to removing the reservations by 2025 as they are completing 100 years."

He further hit out at the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the BJP aimed to remove the Constitutional rights given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Congress to SC, ST, and OBC. He further said, "Many RSS leaders have spoken about the removal of reservations in many instances. Many BJP MPs have also spoken about the removal of reservations in many instances. So today, PM Modi behaves blatantly to get 400 seats with the slogan 'Ab ki baar, 400 paar' and to remove the Constitutional rights given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Congress to SC, ST, OBC. I request the SC, ST, and OBC, you have got crores of jobs by the reservation that the Congress has given you. Today, the BJP is going to remove it. BJP has decided to use your vote to remove the reservations."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that BJP will end reservation for Muslims in Telangana and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. "BJP has decided that they will end reservation for Muslims done by Congress and TRS in Telangana and make reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs," Amit Shah said at a public meeting here.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said last month that the Congress government in the state would protect the four per cent reservation for Muslims in education and employment. Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana will be held on May 13.

In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat. (ANI)

