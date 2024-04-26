Left Menu

ATS Arrests Six Individuals Possessing Country-Made Weapons in Gujarat

Gujarat ATS arrested an arms supplier from MP and five others with 25 country-made pistols and 90 cartridges ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The key accused, Shivam Damor, procured illegal firearms and sold them to contacts in Gujarat on commission. Damor sold illegal firearms on commission to interested parties in Gujarat in the last 3 months. Based on his information, ATS apprehended 4 persons with 20 pistols and 70 cartridges. The six accused were booked under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:27 IST
ATS Arrests Six Individuals Possessing Country-Made Weapons in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested an arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh and five others with 25 country-made pistols and 90 cartridges, an official said on Friday.

The action has come weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election in the state scheduled to take place on May 7.

A preliminary probe has revealed the key accused, Shivam aka Shiva Damor (26), a native of Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, allegedly procured illegal firearms and sold them to his contacts in Gujarat on commission, the ATS stated in a release.

The ATS recently received a tip-off that Damor would come to Narol bridge in Ahmedabad city on April 25 to deliver firearms and ammunition to one Manoj Chauhan, a resident of Chotila town in Surendranagar district, it said.

ATS teams laid a trap, apprehended the duo, and recovered five pistols and 20 cartridges from Damor, the release said.

During interrogation, Damor admitted that he had sold illegal firearms on commission to interested parties in Gujarat in the last three months, it stated.

According to the ATS, he allegedly travelled to different parts of Gujarat once every four to five days and met people who were interested in buying illegal guns.

Based on the information provided by Damor, ATS teams conducted raids in Amreli, Rajkot and Surendranagar districts, apprehending four persons with 20 pistols and 70 cartridges they had purchased from Damor.

The six accused were booked under the Arms Act, and a probe is on to find out the involvement of others in the illegal arms supply, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024