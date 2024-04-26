Left Menu

PM Modi's Electrifying Roadshow Draws Mammoth Crowds in Bareilly

PM Modi led a roadshow in Bareilly, waving at supporters gathered along the route. He held a 'lotus' symbol and waved it at the crowd, which chanted "Abki Baar 400 paar" slogans. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate Chhatrapal Gangwar accompanied Modi. The roadshow covered 1.2 km, starting from Rajendra Nagar and ending at DD Puram.

26-04-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening led a roadshow here as he waved at the large crowd gathered along the route.

Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle decorated with flowers, Modi held an illuminated 'lotus' symbol and waved it at the people, many of whom carried ''Abki Baar 400 paar'' placards.

The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate from Bareilly Chhatrapal Gangwar.

The roadshow started from the Rajendra Nagar area and will end at the cross-section in DD Puram area, covering a distance of around 1.2 kilometers, local party officials said.

