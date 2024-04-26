PM Modi's Electrifying Roadshow Draws Mammoth Crowds in Bareilly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening led a roadshow here as he waved at the large crowd gathered along the route.

Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle decorated with flowers, Modi held an illuminated 'lotus' symbol and waved it at the people, many of whom carried ''Abki Baar 400 paar'' placards.

The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate from Bareilly Chhatrapal Gangwar.

The roadshow started from the Rajendra Nagar area and will end at the cross-section in DD Puram area, covering a distance of around 1.2 kilometers, local party officials said.

