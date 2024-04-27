Siddaramaiah: Centre Releases Rs. 3,454 Crores for Drought Relief

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Centre has approved Rs 3,499 crore as drought relief and released only Rs 3,454 crore and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give the balance amount as soon as possible.

The chief minister thanked the Supreme Court for warning the Central government and providing some drought relief to the state.

''According to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rules, the state was supposed to be paid Rs 18,171 crore, but the Central government has only approved Rs 3,498.98 crore. This money is not sufficient for the drought relief. Our fight for the arrears will continue,'' he told reporters here.

The chief minister said that the union government did not give the drought relief fund out of concern for Karnataka but it was forced to release money after the state government approached the Supreme Court and pleaded about the drought situation.

''The Supreme Court, which heard this petition, was convinced that the Centre was doing injustice to Karnataka due to political reasons,'' Siddaramaiah alleged.

During the hearing, the Centre promised to the Supreme Court that the drought relief would be given within a week.

''This relief money has been given out of unwillingness to fulfill the promise made to the apex court,'' he added.

Neither the BJP leaders nor the Central government have any role in this. This is the result of the Supreme Court's concerns for the agriculture sector and the farmers of the state, he claimed.

''The reason for announcing the grant was the fear that if some relief is not given, the people of Karnataka who are drought-hit will not allow them (BJP leaders) to enter the state for the election campaign. If the BJP leaders of the state are going to portray this small relief as their achievement, I request the people of the state to give them a befitting reply,'' the chief minister said.

''Whatever be the reasons behind this drought relief, I would like to thank the Central government for the relief provided. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the balance relief funds as soon as possible,'' he added.

He also request the Centre to rectify the injustice in tax devolution.

Siddaramaiah said the state government had declared 223 taluks as drought affected on September 13, 2023. It has been seven months now. Crop damage has been reported at 48 lakh hectares and this resulted in a loss of Rs 35,162 crore, he said.

The compensation Karnataka had sought from the Central government was Rs 18,171 crore, which is about half of the demand.

The union government has released only Rs 3,454 crore. Karnataka's fight for the rest of the relief amount will continue, Siddaramaiah said.

