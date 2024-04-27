"Hypocrisy of Modi Sarkar knows no bounds": Jairam Ramesh targets government over move on 2G case verdict

With the BJP-led government seeking modification of the Supreme Court's earlier verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case, Congress on Saturday accused it of hypocrisy, saying that the BJP had termed the 2G spectrum allocation during the UPA government as "scam" and now wants to follow the same route of administrative allocation in some cases. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP was contradicting its own stance.

"The hypocrisy of the Modi Sarkar and Bhrasht Janata Party knows no bounds. During Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure, they cried to all who would listen that the administrative allocation of 2G spectrum was a 'scam'. Now, they are arguing the opposite - they have gone to the Supreme Court for permission to give away spectrum to whoever they want, without an auction," Jairam Ramesh posted on X. He alleged that the government was handing over public resources to PM's crony capitalist friends and even "satellite spectrum has been handed over in exchange for electoral bonds".

"Of course, this Modani Regime has already been handing over public resources to the PM's crony capitalist friends - airports have been handed over to one company, coal mines have been given away in fraudulent auctions, and even satellite spectrum has been handed over in exchange for Rs 150 crore in electoral bonds. In total, they have already handed out Rs. 4 lakh crores worth of public resources to their corporate donors," the Congress leader alleged. He expressed confidence that the BJP-led government will be voted out in the Lok Sabha elections.

"On June 4, India's voters will show this party of organised loot the door. The INDIA Government will launch a JPC on the Adani Mega Scam, and investigate these other corrupt practices - including the #PayPM scam in which the PM amassed Rs 8,200 crore through his well-documented 'Chaar Raaste' of collecting funds - 1. Pre-paid Bribes: Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo 2. Post-paid Bribes: Theka Lo, Ghoos do 3. Post-raid Bribes: Hafta Vasooli 4. Farzi Companies," Ramesh said. The Centre in its plea earlier this week in the Supreme Court has sought modification of the 2012 verdict as it wanted to grant second-generation spectrum licences in some cases.

On February 2, 2012, the top court quashed 2G spectrum licence allocations to various firms during A Raja's tenure as telecom minister in January 2008. The court had also held that the State was duty-bound to adopt the auction route while transferring natural resources of the country. Earlier on December 21, 2017, the Special Court acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and others in a 2G spectrum allocation case. CBI has challenged the order in the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

