Kharge Deflates BJP's Manifesto Claims: 'Modi's Lies Won't Sway Voters'

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:17 IST
Rejecting BJP's claims that Congress manifesto resembled that of Muslim League, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asserted that ''Modi's factory of lies'' won't work forever.

Addressing an election rally at Kayakuchi in Barpeta district of Assam, he said unemployment was a big problem in the country and that 65 per cent of educated youths have no jobs.

Kharge also alleged that the BJP was looting the country's wealth and handing it over to the rich.

He said that while party leader Rahul Gandhi led the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' crisscrossing the country, Modi was working for 'Bharat todo' or dividing the nation.

''Prime Minister Modi is attacking the Congress as he is scared of it,'' he claimed.

