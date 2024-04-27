'Abki Baar 400 Paar' echoes as massive crowd gathers at Modi-Yogi's roadshow in UP's Bareilly

Left Menu

A massive assembly gathered along the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday evening, fervently participating in the grand rally led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi participate in a roadshow in Bareilly. (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
A massive assembly gathered along the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday evening, fervently participating in the grand rally led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP stalwarts were rallying support for the Lok Sabha candidate from Bareilly, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar.

The rally commenced from the Swayamvar Banquet Hall in Rajendra Nagar, traversing through Shivaji Chowk to the DD Puram intersection at Shaheed Chowk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the public to elect Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly and send him to the House. Responding to their rallying call, the voters of Bareilly resounded chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and pledged their commitment to achieving the ambitious goal of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'.

Notably, both majority and minority communities joined hands in welcoming Modi and Yogi during the extensive 45-minute roadshow, underscoring a collective spirit of inclusivity. Throughout the roadshow, the public assured Modi and Yogi that, in return for the development, security, and good governance they've provided, they would ensure Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar's victory for the third time in Bareilly under PM Modi's leadership.

The air resonated with chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' and musical renditions of devotional songs, enveloping the surroundings in a reverent aura. Enthusiastic slogans like 'Modi-Yogi Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed through the streets. Earlier, PM Modi addressed a public gathering for the Aonla constituency in Bareilly on Thursday.

Addressing a rally at Aonla in Bareilly district, the Prime Minister attacked the INDI alliance, claiming that the leaders of the opposition alliance are seeking votes for changing the Constitution to provide religion-based reservation. "The leaders of the INDI alliance are seeking votes so that they can change the constitution for providing religion-based reservations, while I need 400 seats so that their (opposition's) intention of looting the reservations of ST, SC, and OBC and making it religion-based can be buried," the PM said. (ANI)

