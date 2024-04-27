Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP, accuses them of opposing Bengal's values

Why you are silent on our demand for a white paper which will contain details if any funds had been actually released for the lakhs of job card holders who had toiled hard for years for rural development projects and yet to get any single paisa from the Centre. Banerjee said Modi had stated that people had seen the trailer of his 10-year rule and wondered what more lies in store.Before 2014, the price of LPG was Rs 400 for every cylinder.

PTI | Dubrajpur | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:30 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP, accuses them of opposing Bengal's values
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP was opposed to the ethos of Bengal and called upon the people to reject the saffron party.

Addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary alleged that the Narendra Modi government is yet to release money for the 100 days wages of the poor job card holders of the state.

''Don't vote BJP. They are anti-Bengal. They don't hold in reverence luminaries like Swami Vivekananda, they smash the bust of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar, they don't know where Rabindranath Tagore was born. People appointed by them try to evict prides of Bengal like economist Amartya Sen,'' Banerjee, the de-facto number two in TMC hierarchy, said.

He demanded, ''Why haven't you (BJP) released any white paper on this (MGNREGA fund release). Why you are silent on our demand for a white paper which will contain details if any funds had been actually released for the lakhs of job card holders who had toiled hard for years for rural development projects and yet to get any single paisa from the Centre.'' Banerjee said Modi had stated that people had seen the trailer of his 10-year rule and wondered what more lies in store.

''Before 2014, the price of LPG was Rs 400 for every cylinder. Now it has reached the Rs 1000 mark. If the trailer shows such 'achhe din' symptoms, God knows what the real film portends.'' ''While our chief minister Mamata Banerjee had rolled out a slew of social welfare projects from Kanyashree, Rupashree, Lakshmir Bhandar...'', Modi's promises ''like Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account still remains unfulfilled,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024