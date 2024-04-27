Congress manifesto is influenced by foreign forces: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the party's manifesto is influenced by foreign forces and it strives to divide the nation on the basis of caste and region. Anurag Thakur said, "In the Congress manifesto, along with the hand of the Congress, hands of foreign forces are also visible who want to give your children's property to Muslims, finish the nation's nuclear weapons, divide the nation on the basis of caste and region. The 'Tukde-tukde' gang has surrounded Congress and has hijacked their ideology. You have to decide whether you want to go with Congress' 'Tukde-tukde' gang or Narendra Modi who believes in 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. You have to decide whether the children's property should remain with them or should it go to Muslims. We gave all rights to Muslims, equally but we did not give it based on religion, we gave it because it was their right."

He further claimed that the Gandhi family framed laws according to their convenience. He further said, "When Rajiv Gandhi became the PM, there was a law that 55 per cent of the property would go to the government, but he abolished this law and saved his property. Now, Rahul Gandhi did not get married so he wants to take away your children's property. Gandhi family does whatever suits them."

Earlier, emphasising the need for policy toward wealth redistribution, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda spoke about on the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said these are issued that will need to be discussed. "In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer 45% to his children, 55% is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda had said.

After the comments snowballed into a controversy Pitroda sought to downplay the issue saying he had only cited inheritance tax in the US as an example. "Who said 55% will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic? I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including Congress," Pitroda said in his post on X.

The Congress officially has distanced itself from Pitroda's comments saying that they did not reflect the view of the party at all times. (ANI)

