Kerala LS Polls 2019: Voter Turnout Rises to 71.16%

The Election Commission on Saturday updated the total polling percentage of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls to 71.16 percent in Kerala. The final official figures of the general election in the state would be made available later, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said here in a statement.

As per the latest update, a total of 1,97,48,764 (71.16 per cent) of the total 2,77,49,159 voters exercised their franchise in the Friday elections.

Among the constituencies, Vadakara had recorded the highest poll percentage, 78.08, while Pathanamthitta registered the lowest at 63.35 per cent.

The polling percentage in other constituencies are: Thiruvananthapuram (66.46), Attingal (69.40), Kollam (68.09), Pathanamthitta (63.35), Mavelikkara (65.91), Alappuzha (74.90), Kottayam (65.60), Idukki (66.53), Eranakulam (68.27), Chalakudy (71.84), Thrissur (72.79), Palakkad (73.37), Alathur (73.20), Ponnani (69.21), Malappuram (72.90), Kozhikode (75.42), Wayanad (73.48), Vadakara (78.08), Kannur (76.92), Kasaragod (75.94).

According to the latest update, as many as 1,65,205 voters used the vote-from-home facility introduced by the Election Commission.

A total of 39,111 officials engaged in essential services used the postal voting facility, it said, adding that its final official figures would be made available later.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said the Lok Sabha election process and voting in the state were completely satisfactory at all levels, with voting machines performing better than in previous years.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said in 95 percent of the 25,231 polling booths, voting was completed by 6 PM, and by 8 PM in 99 percent of booths.

''Only in some booths in the Vadakara constituency did voting continue later. This was due to a higher turnout after 5 PM, requiring officials to verify records and ensure accuracy, which naturally took more time,'' he said in a statement.

All voters who arrived at the booths by 6 PM were given tokens to vote, indicating the vigilance of the officials, the officer explained.

Stating that a new method was adopted to completely avoid external interventions in the deployment of officials, he said the arrangement of election officials was completed impartially using order software.

''Considering adverse weather conditions and political contexts, the polling conducted in the state was excellent, as assessed by the commission,'' Kaul said.

When analysing the performance of voting machines, it was clear that they functioned flawlessly in this election, compared to previous ones, where the malfunction rate was an average of 5 per cent, the statement said.

However, this time, only 0.44 percent of ballot units and control units and 2.1 percent of VVPATs experienced malfunctions, it said.

The Chief Electoral Officer also highlighted that there were no law and order issues that disrupted the conduct of voting anywhere in the state.

After voting, all voting machines were securely stored in 20 centers prepared across the state.

The machines will be taken out in the presence of political party representatives on June 4, the counting day, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)