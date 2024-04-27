AAP Leader Sunita Kejriwal Holds First Roadshow in Delhi Ahead of Elections
CM Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, campaigned for AAP's East Delhi candidate, holding a roadshow and greeting voters. With Arvind Kejriwal imprisoned, Sunita will lead AAP's campaign, holding roadshows in West Delhi, South Delhi, and New Delhi, as well as in Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.
Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.
With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.
Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.
