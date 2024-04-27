Maha Polls: Kharge Promises 'Compensation' for Congress Leaders Disgruntled Over Lack of Muslim Candidates

Left Menu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that it was due to a misunderstanding that a leader from Maharashtra had expressed his resentment over the party not fielding any Muslim in the Lok Sabha polls in the western state.Without naming the disgruntled party leader, Kharge said that he would be compensated, maintaining that Rajya Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra were also due.To say that no Muslim candidate was fielded is wrong.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that it was due to a ''misunderstanding'' that a leader from Maharashtra had expressed his resentment over the party not fielding any Muslim in the Lok Sabha polls in the western state.

Without naming the disgruntled party leader, Kharge said that he would be ''compensated'', maintaining that Rajya Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra were also due.

''To say that no Muslim candidate was fielded is wrong. It is a three-party alliance there (in Maharashtra) and mutual decisions were taken,'' the Congress chief said at a press conference here.

He was reacting to a question on the Maharashtra Congress leader (Naseem Khan) criticising the party for not naming any Muslim candidate in the western state, where the Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Khan resigned from the party's poll campaign committee on Friday over the issue.

''There is some misunderstanding. He is a very good worker and we will take care of him,'' Kharge said, without naming Khan.

He added that there were other ways to ''compensate in Rajya Sabha, and assembly elections are also due''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

