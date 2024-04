Delhi HC exposed Arvind Kejriwal and his government: State BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that it is shameful that the Chief Minister has not resigned from the post even though his being in jail causes administrative logjams. He said that Delhi High Court during a hearing on Friday "exposed Arvind Kejriwal and his government".

"The remarks made by the division bench of the High Court exposed Arvind Kejriwal and his government. Kejriwal is creating administrative problems in Delhi due to his selfishness and greed for power. They are pursuing their own interests and are not concerned about Delhi. These are the words of the Delhi High Court," he told reporters here. "The High Court said that there are more than 2 lakh children studying in the schools of the Delhi Municipal Corporation who are not able to get school bags, books and uniforms etc. You are ignoring those things and even sitting inside the jail, you are not resigning. This is very shameful. Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign from the post of Chief Minister," he added.

The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the non-supply of textbooks to 2 lakh students. The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora showed displeasure with the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD and said the Delhi Chief Minister has put personal interest over national interest by not resigning despite his arrest.

Justice Manmohan also said that the Delhi government is least bothered about students not going to school, not having textbooks and the disturbance in their studies. Court also slammed urban development Minister of Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj and he has turned a blind eye to the plight of students. "This is arrogance of power at its highest," added the court.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for which Advocate Ashok Agarwal appeared, informing the Court that students studying in MCD School have not been provided with books, notebooks, writing material, uniforms, etc. On the last date of the hearing the bench also said there cannot be a vacuum in the absence of a standing committee, and in such a situation, the Delhi government should delegate financial power to another appropriate authority. The court later directed the MCD commissioner to decide about the disbursal of funds for the same in "two working days." (ANI)

