Latur Election 2024: 1,500+ Polling Stations Equipped with CCTV and Webcast for Transparent Voting

Latur Lok Sabha polls to have CCTVs in 1,500 booths, live webcasting in 1,050. The setup includes sensitive booths, with webcasting controlled from the collector's office.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:21 IST
More than 1,500 polling booths out of 2,102 in Latur will have CCTVs while live webcasting will be carried out from 1,050 booths, an official said on Saturday.

Latur Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 7, while votes will be counted on June 4.

''The 1,500 booths include sensitive ones. The webcast mechanism for Latur City (192 polling stations), Ahmedpur (183), Udgir (168), Nilanga (172) and Ausa (172) segments will be helmed from the collector's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

