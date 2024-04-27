BJP debunks allegations of constitutional amendments and quota abolition

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are spreading lies about the BJP wanting to change the Constitution and scrapping reservations, Union Minister Amit Shah said during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat on Saturday.

Shah addressed three rallies in Porbandar, Bharuch and Godhra and took out a massive road show in Vadodara.

The Congress and AAP are spreading rumours that the BJP will change the Constitution and scrap reservations after it wins 400 Lok Sabha seats, he said, adding the grand old party is an ''expert'' and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a ''sardar'' (chieftain) in spreading lies.

''These two liars have come together (as part of INDIA alliance) in Bharuch,'' Shah said and pointed out that the Narendra Modi government has been in power for the past 10 years with a clear majority and could have changed the Constitution if it had any intention to do so.

Campaigning in Valsad during the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had alleged BJP plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power at the Centre.

''I am here to tell you Modi's guarantee is that he will neither touch reservations for Adivasis, Dalits or OBCs nor will he allow anyone to touch it,'' Shah said.

The Congress and AAP are spreading lies that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will take away the fundamental rights of tribals, Shah further claimed.

''I have seen the UCC bill, and it says UCC does not apply to the tribals. They (Congress and AAP) are spreading lies. I would like to tell thousands of tribals sitting here that Chaitar Vasava (AAP candidate) and company are spreading lies. Do not fall for their words because Modi is a friend of Adivasis,'' the BJP stalwart said.

Shah said people must not make the mistake of voting for ''urban Naxals'' and asserted that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were ''anti-tribals''.

In Bharuch, where the AAP has fielded a candidate as part of its alliance with the Congress, he urged the people to vote for BJP's sitting MP Mansukh Vasava.

''You will never get a public representative like Manuskh Vasava. If you make a mistake, then some urban Naxal will take his place (as MP) and destroy this tribal region,'' Shah said.

Mansukh Vasava is pitted against the AAP's sitting MLA Chaitar Vasava in Bharuch, which is part of south Gujarat that has a sizable presence of tribals.

''The Congress and AAP have come together to loot people. I have no hesitation in saying the Congress is an anti-tribal party and AAP will exploit tribals after getting their votes,'' Shah asserted.

Earlier, speaking in Porbandar, Shah urged people to make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third term to rid the country of terrorism, Naxalism and poverty, and to make its economy the third largest economy in the world.

In the last 10 years, PM Modi took several tough decisions without caring for vote banks, Shah said and cited scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a public rally for Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Porbandar, Shah said it was clear after two phases of polls (on April 19 and 26) that people have decided to give Modi a third term as PM.

''I would appeal to you to vote for lotus (BJP's poll symbol) and make Modi prime minister for a third term. Making him PM for the third term means freedom from terrorism and Naxalism, freedom from poverty, making arrangements to give a platform to the youth so they could go hand in hand with the world and create a great India,'' the senior BJP leader said.

In 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government's rule (between 2004 and 2014), the country's economy was at 11th position, while Modi brought it to fifth position in just 10 years.

''I give you a guarantee that make him the prime minister for the third term and India will become the third largest economy,'' he said.

After two phases of election, it is now clear that Rahul Gandhi is finished, Shah added.

Shah invoked Ram Temple and triple talaq in his address at a public rally at Godhra in Panchmahal district, and also paid tributes to the kar sevaks who were killed after the two coaches of Sabarmati Express was set ablaze on February 27, 2002 when they were returning home from Ayodhya.

The BJP will implement Uniform Civil Code, Shah said.

He slammed the Congress for not attending the idol consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22 due to vote bank politics.

''You saw surya tilak on the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. But 60 karsevaks sacrificed their lives at Godhra station for the construction of Ram Temple. I offer my heartfelt tribute to these 60 souls,'' Shah said.

He also participated in a road show in Vadodara in support of BJP candidate Hemang Joshi.

