Latest Updates and Insights: Stay Informed

Following are the top stories at 9.40 pm: NATION ELN131 ELECTIONS-MH-MODI-LD CONGRESS **** Congress-led INDIA bloc considering 'one year, one PM' formula after coming to power: Modi Kolhapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress-led INDIA bloc is mulling a ''one year, one PM'' formula after coming to power which means the country will see five prime ministers in five years, a jibe over the apparent lack of consensus in the Opposition camp on its PM face.**** ELN126 ELECTIONS-GA-MODI **** Congress should apologise to country for questioning integrity of EVMs: PM Modi Vasco (Goa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress should apologise to the country for doubting the integrity of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).**** ELN103 ELECTIONS-DL-SUNITA-2NDLD ROADSHOW **** Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita holds maiden poll roadshow in Delhi, says nobody can break Delhi CM New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a ''sher'' (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday evening.**** ELN116 ELECTIONS-EC-TURNOUT **** LS polls: Phase 2 turnout reaches 66.7% mark; both phases see dip since 2019 New Delhi: The voter turnout in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections has touched the 66.7 per cent mark, which is less than the figures of the 2019 parliamentary polls.**** ELN66 ELECTIONS-AP-YSRCP LD-MANIFESTO **** Pension increase, Vizag as executive capital in YSRCP poll manifesto Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released his party's manifesto for the upcoming elections and promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.**** DEL10 NCB-DRUGS-LABS **** Drug labs unearthed in Raj, Gujarat; 7 arrested: NCB New Delhi: The NCB and Gujarat Police ATS Saturday busted three ''clandestine'' drug manufacturing labs in Rajasthan and Gujarat leading to the seizure of 300 kgs of narcotics and arrest of seven persons.**** ELN86 ELECTIONS-AS-KHARGE-MAHARASHTRA **** Congress leader disgruntled over no Muslim candidate of party in Maha will be 'compensated': Kharge Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that it was due to a ''misunderstanding'' that a leader from Maharashtra had expressed his resentment over the party not fielding any Muslim in the Lok Sabha polls in the western state.**** ELN85 ELECTIONS-WB-SANDESHKHALI-LD MAMATA **** No evidence of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, recovered items might be brought by CBI: Mamata Kulti/ Ushagram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there was ''no evidence'' of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, asserting that CBI teams conducted searches without informing the state police.**** ELN123 ELECTIONS-RAHUL-BJP **** Clear from BJP leaders' statements they want to 'snatch away' reservation, says Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that it is clear from the statements of BJP leaders that their objective is to destroy democracy by changing the Constitution and ''snatch away'' the reservation of Dalits, backward classes and tribals.**** ELN96 ELECTIONS-MH-LD-PRIYANKA-UNEMPLOYMENT **** Priyanka slams PM over statements on inheritance tax, wealth redistribution Latur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking her party over inheritance tax and wealth redistribution and asserted these assumptions were illogical.**** ELN101 ELECTIONS-MH-BJP-LD NIKAM **** BJP drops Poonam Mahajan, picks 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central seat Mumbai: The BJP on Saturday denied ticket to its Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan and instead picked prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who was the special public prosecutor in Mumbai terror attack and 1993 serial blasts cases, as its nominee against Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.**** DES12 UKD-LD FOREST FIRE **** IAF helicopter roped in to douse forest fires in Uttarakhand Dehradun: An IAF helicopter was pressed into service to extinguish the raging forest fires in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Saturday, a day after the flames reached the High Court Colony in the Pines area.**** LEGAL LGD7 SC-ED-LD KEJRIWAL **** 'Illegal arrest' constitutes unprecedented assault on tenets of democracy: Kejriwal to SC New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told the Supreme Court that his ''illegal arrest'' in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on ''free and fair elections'' and ''federalism''.**** LGD5 DL-HC-CDS EXAM-FEMALE **** HC ask Centre to decide representation to include women in armed forces through CDS exam New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to decide in eight weeks a representation seeking the entry of women in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy of the Indian Armed Forces through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination.**** FOREIGN FGN26 US-ACCIDENT-2NDLD INDIANS **** 3 women from India killed in US horrific car crash New York/Anand: Three Indian-origin women hailing from Gujarat were killed on the spot in a deadly crash in the US state of South Carolina when their overspeeding car veered out of control before jumping at least 20 feet in the air and crashing into trees, authorities said.**** FGN11 PAK-CHINA-SUBMARINE **** China launches first of the 8 Hangor-class submarine built for Pakistan Islamabad/Beijing:China has launched the first of the eight Hangor-class submarines to be built for its all-weather ally Pakistan to provide it with state-of-the-art warships, adding a new dimension to their growing bilateral military cooperation. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)