Sunita Kejriwal Embarks on Maiden Roadshow, Expressing Support for Delhi's Resilient Chief Minister

In her maiden roadshow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday said her husband is a ''lion'' and nobody can break him and make him bow down.

Through the sunroof of a car, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands as she garnered support for party's candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

People lined the street, shops, and balconies of their houses and responded by waving back at her.

She called her husband ''Bharat Ma ka Lal'' who has been sent to jail for opening schools and mohalla clinics, and providing free electricity to the people of Delhi.

She raised the slogan 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' as the crowd joined her repeating the slogan that is mainstay of AAP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi.

The chief minister is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case.

''We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy,'' Sunita Kejriwal said. ''Your CM is a 'sher', nobody can break him or make him bow down.'' As Sunita Kejriwal's carcade winded through narrow lanes, a large number of AAP supporters, carrying the Delhi CM's cut-outs, waved the party's signature blue and yellow flags, and raised slogans like ''Jail ke tale tutengey, Kejriwal chhutengey''.

The rally witnessed a heavy deployment of security personnel and the use of drones.

The local leaders from the AAP's alliance partner Congress also attended the roadshow with their supporters.

Sunita alleged that her husband, who took 50 units of insulin before his arrest on March 21, was deprived of the crucial medicine in the jail.

''His insulin was stopped after he went to jail and his sugar level reached to 300 (mg/dl). This may affect his kidney and liver. Do they want to kill Kejriwal,'' she said without naming anyone.

''I know you love Kejriwal a lot that is what offends them. What is his offence? He made power free, opened schools for your children, made bus ride free for women, opened Mohalla Clinics and now he will provide Rs 1,000 to women. That is why they arrested him,'' she said.

Sunita said that Kejriwal was imprisoned even though no charge was proven in any court against him. ''Now they have developed a system which will be used to keep him in jail till investigation and the case are over. This is plain hooliganism and dictatorship. Will they keep him in jail for 10 years if the probe goes on for 10 years,'' she asked.

She asserted that her husband will not break under the pressure.

''He is a true son of Bharat Maa. As a daughter of Bharat Maa, I appeal you to save the country. The country is headed towards dictatorship,'' she said.

A local resident, Vimla Devi, said the arrest of the Delhi CM just before the elections was does not bode well for the country.

''I feel that the INDIA alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha polls. The chief minister has provided a lot of facilities to the people of Delhi. People will surely vote for his party,'' she said.

With Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars, his wife will continue to spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, according to party leaders. She is slated to hold another in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

She will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

