Family Clashes with Medical Staff at Thane Civil Hospital Over Patient's Death

Doctors and staff at Thane Civil Hospital on Saturday staged a protest after relatives of a patient who died during treatment created a ruckus and allegedly beat up a hearing and speech-impaired ward boy.

Thane civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar said relatives and friends of the deceased patient misbehaved with the staff and threatened them with a knife while under the influence of alcohol.

The doctors and staff struck work after the incident in the morning but they were convinced to rejoin the duty, he added.

Speaking to reporters, he also stressed the importance of protecting medical personnel and demanded strict action over the incident.

He said all procedures were followed while treating this patient who came with the complaint of chest pain.

