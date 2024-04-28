Punjab CM Mann to Meet AAP Convenor Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 30
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30, AAP sources said on Sunday. This will be Manns second meeting with Kejriwal in Tihar. Mann met Kejriwal in jail earlier this month and alleged that the AAP chief was not being given amenities provided even to hardcore criminals.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30, AAP sources said on Sunday. This will be Mann's second meeting with Kejriwal in Tihar. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. Mann met Kejriwal in jail earlier this month and alleged that the AAP chief was not being given amenities provided even to hardcore criminals.
