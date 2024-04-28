"BJP will win all 21 seats in Odisha...," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to win all 21 seats in Odisha adding that there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wave in the country and the state. "The CM of Chhattisgarh lead the grand program of the BJP today. There is a PM Modi wave in the country and in Odisha. All 21 seats in Odisha will be won by the BJP," Pradhan told reporters.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda slammed the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha, saying that Patnaik did not allow the centre's insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to be implemented in his state. "10.74 lakh poor families, that is, 55 crore individuals, who are known by their professions like rikshawalas, vegetable vendors, bus conductors, cleaners, drivers, truck cleaners and drivers, liftman operators, barbers...all of them have been given Rs 5 lakh annually for treatment of serious illnesses. However, unfortunately, the poor in Odisha are not included in it. Naveen Babu has deprived them," Nadda said at a public meeting in Odisha's Berhampur on Sunday.

Continuing his attack against the Chief Minister, Nadda said, "He (Naveen Patnaik) has not allowed Ayushman Bharat to be implemented here. Should we let such a government be in power? You have to change the government, make five of our candidates win and Ayushman Bharat will be implemented here as well." The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which is often seen as a friendly party of the BJP, is not fighting the polls in Odisha with the BJP. Both parties are political rivals in the eastern state.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase One on May 13, Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats (12), followed by the BJP (8) and the Congress just one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)