Left Menu

Former Hindu Yuva Vahini Leader Requests Euthanasia Citing Alleged Police Brutality

Former district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini Jitendra Kumar Tyagi on Sunday said that he along with his family has sought permission for euthanasia, and alleged that he is being tortured by police.Speaking to reporters here, he said that he sought permission for euthanasia in his letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:41 IST
Former Hindu Yuva Vahini Leader Requests Euthanasia Citing Alleged Police Brutality
  • Country:
  • India

Former district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini Jitendra Kumar Tyagi on Sunday said that he along with his family has sought permission for euthanasia, and alleged that he is being tortured by police.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that he sought permission for euthanasia in his letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. In the letter, he alleged that police are torturing him, have slapped fake criminal cases against him, and are harassing him under the pressure of a political family. In 2022, Jitendra was booked in the murder case of Naresh Tyagi, who was the maternal uncle of BJP MLA Ajit Tyagi and brother-in-law of former minister Rajpal Tyagi.

When contacted, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra refused to comment on this issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024