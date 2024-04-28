CM Jagan dares Chandrababu Naidu to stop single scheme implemented by YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu for his inability to claim a single achievement despite being in power for 14 years. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "With elections around the corner, non-local leaders like Chandrababu Naida and Pawan Kalyan are coming to seek votes by deceiving people with fraudulent promises. Once the elections get over, the non-local leaders will leave for Hyderabad. This is the attachment of these non-local leaders with people of Andhra Pradesh..."

"Contrary to Chandrababu's failed promises, we have implemented welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Asara, Jagananna Chedodu, financial assistance to farmers, Jagananna Thodu, Kapu Nestam, and EBC Nestham in a transparent manner to uplift the people," Jagan said while addressing the campaign near the YSR circle in Venkatagiri on Sunday as he dared Naidu to try and stop any of the schemes. The Chief Minister also asked Chandrababu Naidu whether TDP would reinstate the Janmabhoomi committees by suspending the volunteer system if they come to power.

"You have served as Chief Minister for 14 years, whereas my tenure amounts to 58 months. Despite this, when it comes to the schemes, your approach seems to consist solely of duplicating my efforts and amplifying them to sway voters during the election," said Chief Minister Jagan. The Chief Minister also highlighted the renovation of government schools through Nadu-Nedu and the implementation of English medium schools.

"A Mahila police has been deployed in every village, along with the Disha App," said Chief Minister Jagan while explaining the measures put in place in the state for the safety of women. (ANI)

