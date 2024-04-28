Left Menu

Biden spoke on Sunday with Israel's Netanyahu, says White House

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 23:33 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House spokesperson said, the first conversation between the two leaders in more than two weeks.

The spokesperson said a readout would be issued shortly but did not elaborate. Speaking before the call took place, a U.S. source familiar with the situation said the two men would discuss the prospects of a possible ceasefire deal to obtain the release of some of the hostages held since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack.

The two leaders last spoke on April 13, after Iran launched missile and drone strikes against Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

