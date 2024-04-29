Election Commission issues notification for sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on May 25 in 57 constituencies across six states and one Union Territory. This phase will witness polling for 57 Lok Sabha seats across six states and one Union Territory, including Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and New Delhi.

According to the poll body's notification, the last date for making nominations is May 6. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 7. ECI further stated that the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 9.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs with over 62 per cent voter turnout. The second phase election was concluded on April 26. In the first phase, polling was held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

The second phase election was concluded on April 26. This phase saw polling on 88 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir. The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 7.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)