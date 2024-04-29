Reservation will continue until there is absolute equality: Chhattisgarh Dy CM Vijay Sharma

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Monday refuted Rahul Gandhi's claim that the BJP would remove reservations if re-elected and stated that reservations would persist until absolute equality is achieved. Sharma stated that Rahul Gandhi should clarify when the BJP said anything about ending reservation.

"Rahul Gandhi should clarify when the BJP said anything about ending the reservation... We are worried about society and we want that any discrimination should not be there. The reservation will continue until there is absolute equality. This is a very clear thought of the BJP," Sharma told ANI. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that the BJP wants to take back reservations to backward sections if elected for a third term, Union Home Minister said on Sunday that the former was only trying to mislead people.

Shah said that had the BJP been working towards taking back reservations to backward sections, it would have done it by this time. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Union Home Minister reaffirmed that as long as the BJP-led NDA was in power, there would be no rethink on reservations or quotas to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead people by spreading canards against us. The BJP has been at the helm of this country for 10 years now and was elected with absolute majority twice. If we had, indeed, been working with the intention or motivation to put an end to reservations in the country, it would have happened by now. These are nothing but lies. Narendra Modi-ji has already assured the Dalits, backward classes, and our tribal brothers and sisters across the country that as long as the BJP is in power, no one can dare take back reservations," Shah told ANI. Earlier, on Friday, Rahul claimed that Prime Minister Modi wants to alter the country's Constitution and take away the reservations and other rights of the backward communities, Adivasis and Dalits.

"Before the country achieved independence and the Constitution was adopted, Rajas and Maharajas lorded over us. However, now, our Constitution guarantees certain rights and reservations for the backward communities, Adivasis, and Dalits," Rahul said at a rally in Karnataka's Bijapur. "Narendra Modi wants to wreck and destroy the Constitution as we know it. His MPs said openly that if they win a fresh term at the Centre, they will change the Constitution. The Congress and its INDIA partners are fighting to save our Constitution," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

