Prime Minister Modi Commemorates the Birth Anniversary of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur on his birth anniversary, saying his life serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path of righteousness and devotion.Modi said in a post on X, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji on the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:33 IST
Modi said in a post on X, ''I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji on the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab. He is remembered by millions across the world as the embodiment of courage, compassion and selflessness. His life serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path of righteousness and devotion.'' He added, ''His unwavering commitment to justice and protecting the rights of all individuals stands as a testament to his greatness. In the face of tyranny and oppression, he fearlessly defended the principles of fairness and equality.''

