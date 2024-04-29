Lok Sabha polls: Kabir Sankar Bose files nomination as BJP candidate from Bengal's Serampore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Serampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, Kabir Sankar Bose, filed his nomination papers in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday. Serampore will be voting on May 20 in the fifth phase.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kalyan Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress defeated BJP's Debjit Sarkar from Serampore with a margin of 98,536. West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.

Voting in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal was held in the first and second phases on April 19 and April 26 respectively. Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4. In most of the constituencies in the state, the main fight is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Though the TMC is part of the INDIA bloc, it does not have a seat-sharing arrangement with the other parties in the alliance, like Congress and the Left parties in the state. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

