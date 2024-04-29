Haj preparations begin for 69 Muslim women from Delhi

Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan on Monday said preparations have begun for 69 Muslim women to go on the pilgrimage without a ''mehram (male companion)''.

The women underwent training at the Haj committee's office and were equipped with information to deal with any difficulties during the pilgrimage, she told PTI Video.

''Haj facilities have been regularly extended under the Narendra Modi government. We have launched a Haj Suvidha App that can be used to get help through the control room,'' Jahan said.

The committee is working to facilitate the pilgrimage of these women and take care of their comforts, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)