Left Menu

Haj preparations begin for 69 Muslim women from Delhi

Delhi Haj Committee prepares for 69 Muslim women's pilgrimage without male companions. The women, trained and equipped with information, will utilize the Haj Suvidha App for assistance. The committee aims to provide a comfortable and facilitated pilgrimage experience for the women.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 17:01 IST
Haj preparations begin for 69 Muslim women from Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan on Monday said preparations have begun for 69 Muslim women to go on the pilgrimage without a ''mehram (male companion)''.

The women underwent training at the Haj committee's office and were equipped with information to deal with any difficulties during the pilgrimage, she told PTI Video.

''Haj facilities have been regularly extended under the Narendra Modi government. We have launched a Haj Suvidha App that can be used to get help through the control room,'' Jahan said.

The committee is working to facilitate the pilgrimage of these women and take care of their comforts, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024