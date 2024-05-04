Amit Shah's fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Arun Reddy who handles 'Spirit of Congress' X account

The Delhi Police has arrested Arun Reddy, who handles the 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in connection with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video case. In the doctored video, the Union Home Minster is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against the reservations in the country.

However, during his address at a public meeting in Congress-ruled Telangana, Shah said, "If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims. We will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution." Earlier, five Congress workers were arrested by the Telangana Police in connection with Shah's fake video case.

"Five people including Telangana Social Media Convenor Naveen and Taslima have been arrested by the Cyber Crime unit of Telangana police based on a complaint by Telangana BJP. Delhi Police has not arrested them," Telangana Congress Media Convenor Kamal Medagoni said speaking to ANI on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police issued summons to 16 individuals across seven to eight states in connection with the circulation of a 'doctored' video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The summons were issued under Sections 91 and 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), asking the persons concerned to join the investigation and provide relevant documents and electronic devices as evidence. According to police sources, those summoned include six members of the ruling Congress in Telangana, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. They, along with other persons from several states, were asked to appear for questioning on May 1 at the IFSO unit in Delhi's Dwarka.

CrPC Section 160 allows police to summon a person for investigation, while Section 91 allows police to seek specific documents or gadgets to be presented as evidence. The BJP's Telangana unit filed a complaint against the CM and the Congress' state chief, Revanth Reddy, at the Cyber Crime police station, accusing the party of fabricating and morphing the speech of Amit Shah.

The complaint stated that the Telangana Congress Pradesh Congress Party, on its official X handle, posted a 'morphed' and 'fabricated' video of Amit Shah. (ANI)

