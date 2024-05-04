BJP's Lawyer Candidate Nikam Addresses Extradition Issues, Constituency Concerns

Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday said the process to extradite accused persons to the country was a long and expensive one and emphasised the need to overcome the problem.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of his campaign, Nikam also said the foray into politics was the second innings of his life and dubbed it a move from the court of law to that of the people.

''Extradition is a long and expensive process. Foreign courts decide on basis of their law on extradition after assessing and evaluating our evidence. There is need to overcome this. I am studying the issue and will speak more on it,'' he said.

Hailing Narendra Modi, the lawyer-turned-politician said the prime minister had increased India's stature in the world and that he had plans to roll out several welfare schemes apart from massive betterment in infrastructure.

''Earlier I was working in the court of law. Now I have decided to work for the common man as per the ideology of the BJP. I have joined politics because through it one can do a lot of good for the common man the way Modi has been doing for the past 10 years,'' he asserted.

''I am only 10 days old in politics. So initially it was difficult but after seeing the love and affection the common man has for the PM, I know they (people) are looking at me to represent them in the next Modi government,'' Nikam claimed.

On criticism from some quarters of a few provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code and come into force from July 1, being draconian, Nikam said he would express his views after getting elected, adding that ''certain provisions need more attention''.

Nikam said he was touring the constituency and studying its geographical and other issues and asserted rehabilitation of slums in the vicinity of the airport is one needs that needs quick resolution.

''I am getting a great response due to the love people have for the prime minister,'' Nikam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)