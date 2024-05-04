Farooq Abdullah Alleges Modi Inciting Fear Among Hindus for Political Gain

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to create a fear psychosis among Hindus to stay in power and said he no longer talks about the issues of the common people that propelled him to the top post in 2014.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asked people to stay away from ''this divide-and-rule politics''.

Addressing a rally in the Khanyar area of the city here in support of the NC's Lok Sabha poll candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah said, ''Modi is trying to create fear among Hindus and to create that fear, he is telling them that your mangalsutras will be taken away and sold to give money to Muslims. Are we such bad people that we will snatch mangalsutras from our mothers and sisters?'' The member of Parliament from Srinagar said the prime minister is telling Hindus that if the INDIA opposition bloc comes to power after the ongoing polls, their savings will be taxed and if they have two houses, one would be taken away and given to Muslims.

''He is creating hatred among Hindus towards Muslims and then he says Muslims produce more children. God gives children. Many (people) do not have (children). What does he know about children when he does not have any? He did not even value his wife, how could he have valued his children,'' Abdullah asked the gathering.

He accused the prime minister of trying to ''create hatred'' in the country and said ''we are against it''.

''We pray to god to bring him (Modi) down. He is lying,'' Abdullah said.

The veteran leader, who is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls due to his health conditions, said Modi no longer talks about the issues of the common people that propelled him to the prime minister's post in 2014.

''When he came to power in 2014, he used to raise the issue of the price of LPG cylinders. The price of a domestic gas cylinder was Rs 400 at that time. He used to raise the issue of price rise, and unemployment.

''Ten years have gone by and what is the price of a gas cylinder now? It is Rs 1,100. Diesel prices have risen, cooking oil prices have gone up, the prices of vegetables, mutton etc. have increased. He (Modi) installed smart metres that run even when there is no electricity,'' Abdullah said.

He asked people to remain cautious and stay away from ''this divide-and-rule'' politics.

Later, talking to reporters, Abdullah said the prime minister should answer whether he is the PM of only a few people or the entire country.

''I consider him my prime minister. But his politics of hate needs to be stopped so that India can be saved,'' he said.

The NC president said it is ''unfortunate'' that the country's prime minister and home minister were giving statements that are ''creating tension among different communities''.

''We will not need enemies from outside, we will have enemies inside. And when there is tension within the country, how will you fight with China,'' he asked.

Abdullah further said that terrorism will not stop unless India and Pakistan become friends.

On the BJP's assertion that the situation has changed in Kashmir and political parties were conducting elections rallies freely after the abrogation of Article 370, the NC president said he used to roam the Valley in 1996 as well when terrorism was at its peak.

''When my house was targeted with bombs, I did not stop... When they raised Indian flag at Lal Chowk, they came with a battalion, but I was never afraid,'' he added.

On Modi's remark that he did the biggest service by implementing the Constitution of India in Kashmir, the former J-K chief minister asked, ''Were we not Indians enough before the abrogation of Article 370?'' He said the NC and INDIA alliance will not allow the BJP to change the Constitution. ''Our major fight is against that,'' Abdullah added.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister said all top officials in the Union territory are outsiders.

''Be it SSPs (senior superintendents of police), DCs (deputy commissioners) or any other bureaucrats -- all of them are from outside. We have to fight this. We have to show them (the BJP-led Centre) that we do not accept the decisions of August 5, 2019,'' he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that had conferred special rights on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Abdullah also asked the voters to check the electronic voting machines (EVMs) while exercising their franchise.

''When you vote, make sure you check the EVMs. See if the light turns on, so that your votes are not wasted. Check the VVPATs as well. Government agents will try to bribe you, but you have to remain cautious and honest,'' he said.

