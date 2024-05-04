Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Centre Over COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government on the issue of COVID vaccine and claimed that many healthy youngsters who had taken the jab are getting heart attacks.Drawing a link between the vaccines and the electoral bonds issue, Vadra alleged that they were manufactured by a company which gave the BJP a donation of Rs 52 crore, while speaking at an election rally here.Well-built and healthy youngsters are getting heart attacks, they are not ill, it happened because of the vaccine.

PTI | Davanagere | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:17 IST
''Well-built and healthy youngsters are getting heart attacks, they are not ill, it happened because of the vaccine. All these vaccines were made by one company, which gave Modi ji Rs 52 crore donation,'' she said, claiming that recently there was a report regarding this. Charging the Central government with corruption, Vadra said: ''The truth is that whether it is through vaccines, or getting donations by raiding some one or booking a case against someone and later withdrawing it, there are several such examples. The truth is that this government is corrupt.'' ''They brought out a scheme called the electoral bond scheme, through which they took donations from everyone. They took donations from those who built the bridge in Gujarat which collapsed, killing several people. They took donations from those who made the COVID vaccine,'' Vadra said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she asked the crowd: ''Did you all get vaccinated? You remember whose photo was on the certificate of the vaccine? Was there a photo of Modi ji's photo or not?'' Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present at the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

