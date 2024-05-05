Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Address Election Rallies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Amit Shah to campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for BJP candidates. He will attend rallies in Sirpur Kagaznagar, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, and Dharmavaram. TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will join him in Dharmavaram. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in rallies in Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.
According to a release from BJP Telangana unit, Shah would be addressing three separate rallies at Sirpur Kagaznagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.
A release from AP BJP wing said the senior BJP leader would attend a public rally at Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh this morning, where he would share the dias with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in a rally at Jammalamadugu and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, the AP BJP sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'No guts to throw a stone in Kashmir': Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur roadshow
BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav going to lose by huge margin: Amit Shah in Bhilwara.
BJP projected to sweep all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan, Gehlot's son facing substantial defeat: Amit Shah
"Rahul baba and his sister take vacation every 3 months while Modi ji...": Amit Shah
"We got majority in 2014, 2019 and used it to abolish 370, build Ram Mandir, implement CAA...": Amit Shah