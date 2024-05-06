Khattar Submits Nomination Papers for Karnal Lok Sabha Seat
Manohar Lal Khattar, ex-Haryana CM, submitted nomination papers as BJP's Karnal Lok Sabha candidate. Nayab Singh Saini, incumbent CM, also filed nomination papers for Karnal assembly bypolls. Polling for 10 Haryana Lok Sabha seats, including Karnal, will take place on May 25.
PTI | Karnal | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:30 IST
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat in the state.
Khattar was accompanied by incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also filed his nomination papers for Karnal assembly bypolls. Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, including Karnal, will take place on May 25.
