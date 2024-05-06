Kanhaiya Kumar, Cong Leader, Files Nomination from North East Delhi Seat
Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar nominated for Delhi's North East constituency, facing BJP's Manoj Tiwari. Kumar runs as part of the Congress-AAP alliance, contesting against Tiwari, a two-time MP and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician.
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday filed his nomination from the north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
Kumar filed his nomination at the District Magistrate's office in Nand Nagri in the presence of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. He is pitted against BJP's two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.
Kumar contested the 2019 general election as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.
The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.
As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.
Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the the sixth phase on May 25.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Intense battle in Kannur as Congress, CPI(M), and BJP vie for dominance
LS polls: BJP's Chandigarh candidate pins hope on 'Modi wave', local roots for 'landslide' win
"Looks like love jihad case, CM trying to protect culprits": Karnataka BJP chief on Hubli murder
As PM Modi seeks third term, Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organise "Chai Pe Charcha with Modi ka Parivaar"
Kerala: BJP's Kasaragod candidate pins hope on Modi government's welfare schemes