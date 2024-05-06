"Should be ashamed": RLD's Malook Nagar on Farooq Abdullah's remarks on PoK

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national general secretary Malook Nagar said that J-K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah should be ashamed for his alleged remarks on PoK and that "such people" did not have a right to live in the country. "I am ashamed that such statements are given by people living in the country. When he (Farooq Abdullah) and his son (Omar Abdullah) gave interviews when Article 370 was still implemented, they sounded like Pakistanis. They should be ashamed. Such people have no right to live in the country," Nagar said on Monday.

A day earlier, responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark that "PoK will be merged with India," Abdullah said, "If the defence minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us." Slamming Abdullah, former Deputy J-K Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said that the former's heart "beats for Pakistan.

"His heart beats for Pakistan and not for the soldiers who work in adverse conditions in Jammu and Kashmir and on the borders. Abdullah Sahab should apologize to the country. His thinking is expressed through his words," Kavinder said. Malook Nagar also criticised former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member, Charanjit Singh Channi, over his alleged remarks on the recent terror attack incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

"Former Punjab CM Channi lost the MLA elections. 'Unke dimag ka diwala nikal gaya hai.' When someone makes such a statement for those who live and die for the country, how would the family members of those martyrs feel? They are making such statements for votes. They should spare the soldiers and martyrs. The elections and politics will come and go," Nagar said. Channi had on Sunday alleged the Poonch attack was "pre-planned" and such "stuntbaazi" was done to facilitate BJP's win in the polls. "This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them," Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

However, Channi earlier in the day issued a clarification saying that his statement was "distorted" adding that he intended to point out that a "similar attack" took place during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections referring to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by terrorists. "My statement was distorted. What I meant to say was that a similar attack had taken place during the last Lok Sabha elections also. But it was not investigated by BJP and till now it is not known who was involved in the said attack," Channi said in a self-made video released after his remarks stirred a controversy. (ANI)

