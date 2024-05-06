Left Menu

Lok Sabha elections Phase 3: PM Modi to cast vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahemdabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 16:30 IST
Lok Sabha elections Phase 3: PM Modi to cast vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad tomorrow
Preparations underway at Nishan Higher Secondary School (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahemdabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. Preparations for polling arrangements are underway at the school which has been designated as a polling booth.

Earlier, a 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday morning to create awareness among youth to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The marathon was organised as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive to promote the importance of 100 per cent voting.

Joint CEO, SVEEP, Ashok B Patel said, "Today, 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised to create awareness among youth to cast their votes on May 7 for the Lok Sabha Elections." The Election Commission is running a voting awareness campaign to encourage people to vote more in this Lok Sabha election.

BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls swept all 26 seats on offer. The Congress is in alliance with the AAP in Gujarat where it will contest from 24 seats while the AAP will contest in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies.

Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat is set to take place in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7. The third phase will include constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

However, voting will not take place in Surat as BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week. This decision came after the nomination of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected, and other candidates withdrew from the contest. The election results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024