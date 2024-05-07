Russia's Putin says dialogue with West possible on equal terms
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:01 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he took the oath for a new six-year term on Tuesday that Russia did not rule out dialogue with the West but it needed to be on equal terms. In a short speech, Putin also said that Russia was open to developing relations with other countries he described as "the world's majority".
Russia's state system must be resistant to any threats and challenges, he said.
