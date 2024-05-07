"Congress does not want Baba Saheb to get credit for making the Constitution": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress party stating that it did not want Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar to get credit for making the constitution. He said that the grand old party started saying that Baba Saheb's contribution in making the Constitution was less and former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru played the biggest role in making the Constitution.

During a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, PM Modi said, "Congress wants Baba Saheb should not get the credit for making the Constitution. That is why now Congress has started saying that Baba Saheb's contribution in making the Constitution was less, Nehru ji played the biggest role in making the Constitution. Do you agree with this?" "Every kid of the nation knows that Baba saheb played the biggest role in making the Constitution of India. But they (Congress) first distorted the history of the country and made people forget the great Sons of Independence. They wrote false history to glorify themselves and now they have started fabricating lies about the Constitution as well," he added.

He further alleged that the Congress party hated Baba Saheb and hatched every conspiracy to end Ambedkar's politics. "The Congress family of Congress hates Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Congress hatched every conspiracy to end Ambedkar's politics. I consider it the good fortune of BJP and the BJP government that the central government-led by the BJP gave Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb a few years ago."

The Prime Minister also expressed his confidence in retaining power and continuing his third term stating that the whole country has decided 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar'. "Today, the third phase of voting is underway. The opposition was defeated in the first phase and decimated in the second phase and today whatever is left in the third phase will also be destroyed. Because the whole country has decided 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar'," he added.

Nine parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- are undergoing polling in the third phase of LS polls on May 7 from 7 am. Dhar will go to the polls in the fourth phase, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, on May 13 with seven other constituencies - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

