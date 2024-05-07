Russian government is dissolved after Putin's inauguration

Russia's government was dissolved on Tuesday in accordance with the constitution after President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for a fifth term. The government's dissolution was announced in an order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Formation of a new government will start with Putin putting forward the name of the next prime minister for approval by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

