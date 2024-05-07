"Those raising Pakistan slogans should leave country, not become burden on India": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that those people praising Pakistan should leave the country and reside there adding that such people should not become a burden on India. Addressing a public meeting in Bahraich, Chief Minister Yogi said, "Those raising slogans of Pakistan for their political gains should rather go to the country and starve to death. They will suffer the same fate that Maharaj Suheldev did to Salar Masood. This is the land of heroes. Tell them not to become a burden on India and go to Pakistan and starve to death."

Chief Minister further said that abusing the Sanatan culture of India and questioning the existence of Lord Ram and Krishna has become fashionable for opposition leaders these days. "This is a sign of 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi' (when one's doom approaches, one's mind acts perversely), he remarked, adding that "They should know that this land belongs to the sages and Sanatanis, who not only performed yagna/havans, but also annihilated demons when it was needed."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged people to vote en masse in support of the BJP and the NDA in order to alienate those who supported terrorism and mafias from India's election process completely. "They should not have the courage to contest elections again", he stated.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party's National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav for his controversial statement on the Ram temple in Sitapur, Yogi Adityanath said that had he made the comment against a Muslim, they would not have tolerated it. "A magnificent temple of Ram Lala has been constructed in Ayodhya, yet the National General Secretary of the Samajwadi Party has deemed the temple construction 'worthless.' Had he made similar remarks about a Muslim, it would not have been tolerated. But when it comes to you, he says whatever comes to his mind. Can you accept this?" he asked

Continuing his critique, he stated, "Supporters of the SP open fire on Ram devotees and perform 'aarti' for terrorists. They demand the withdrawal of cases against these perpetrators. They celebrate the death of Ram devotees and shed crocodile tears over the demise of the mafia." He urged people to show those who disrespect Lord Ram and Krishna and support terrorists their right place in this election through their votes. CM Yogi also forged an emotional connection with the residents of Sitapur. He recalled how Paramvir Chakra recipient Captain Manoj Pandey hailed from this soil, bravely securing victory for India in Kargil and sacrificing his life to save his comrades from the enemy. (ANI)

