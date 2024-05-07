"BJP changed Kerala's bipolar politics, will win at least 5 seats": Prakash Javadekar

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday claimed that his party has changed Kerala's bipolar politics into tripolar and exuded confidence in winning at least five seats in the state this time. The voting in Kerala was held in a single phase on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Speaking to ANI, the Kerala BJP election in-charge Javadekar said, "It was very encouraging to hear reports from all the booths, BJP has changed the bipolar politics that was going on for the last 75 years into tripolar politics. BJP will win at least 5 seats in Kerala this time." "I can only say one more thing in South India, BJP will be the party with the largest number of MPs. That is the reality and that is the national mood. PM Modi will become Prime Minister for the third consecutive time," said Javadekar.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has "forsaken" the people of Wayanad and Amethi as the latter seeks people's mandate from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. Rahul Gandhi is sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Raebareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Raebareli people will "reject" Congress this time adding that the people have read through the latter's "evil design." Annamalai also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to office with a larger mandate again this time.

"The progress he has got for our country and more importantly his work like a 'Sankalp', like a monk Modiji has done for our country. Our mothers and sisters and youth are very clear. They want to bless Modiji with a larger mandate this time," Annamalai said. (ANI)

