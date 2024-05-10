Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Lauds Modi-Yogi for Their Fight Against Crime in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:06 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday claimed that the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has freed the state of 'mafia' and terrorists, turning it into ''uttam pradesh''. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the UP's transformation, Dhami said criminals are moving out of the state due to the government's strict action, while industrialists are are investing heavily in the state.

''Following effective checks on extortions by goons, industrialists are setting up industries in the state in a big way. The double engine government led by Modi-Yogi has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafia and terrorists and has turned it into an 'uttam pradesh','' he said.

Dhami accompanied Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Paras Rai as he filed his nomination papers from Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

''When I was studying in Lucknow, criminals used to dominate. Besides committing crimes, they used to extort money from businessmen and industrialists,'' Dhami told reporters. ''Today criminals are migrating due to the strict action of the government. They are getting harsh punishment from the courts. Industrialists not only from the country but from all over the world are investing heavily in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh and the country is marching towards development,'' he said.

''Today is a very auspicious day as the doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham have opened and I have come directly from there for the nomination of party candidate Paras Rai ji,'' he said.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also said there was a ''wave'' in the entire country in favour of the BJP and PM Modi.

''The people of the country are voting to make him the prime minister for the third time. Due to this, the opposition's INDI alliance is in deep trouble and now its defeat is certain. BJP will win more than four hundred seats,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

