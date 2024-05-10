BJP, JMM Candidates Submit Nominations for June 1 Parliamentary Polls in Jharkhand

Three BJP candidates — Sita Soren, Nishikant Dubey and Tala Marandi — and two JMM nominees —Nalin Soren and Vijay Hansdak — on Friday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled on June 1.

Sita Soren, sister-in-law of the imprisoned former chief minister Hemant Soren, submitted her papers for Dumka Lok Sabha seat, Dubey (Godda) and Tala Marandi (Rajmahal).

All three BJP candidates exuded confidence of winning the polls. ''This time, I will win the Godda seat with a record margin,'' Dubey claimed.

Attacking the Congress, Dubey said, ''Congress does vote bank politics while Modi banks on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.'' Meanwhile, JMM legislator from Shikaripara assembly constituency, Nalin Soren, filed his nomination for Dumka Lok Sabha seat, while sitting MP Vijay Hansdak submitted his papers for Rajmahal.

''If I win, my focus will be ensuring 365 days of pure drinking water for the people of the constituency, irrigation facility for farmers and jobs for unemployed youth,'' he said.

Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on June 1.

