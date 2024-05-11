Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-05-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 10:56 IST
Odisha poised to make electoral history in Lok Sabha, Assembly elections: PM
Ahead of addressing three election rallies in Odisha on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the state will create a history in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The PM, who is set to address election rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha seats later in the day, took to X, saying, ''It's clear that Odisha will create history in these elections!'' He also attached some pictures of his road show in the state capital on Friday evening.

Modi had on Friday night asserted that the BJP will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in both Odisha and West Bengal.

Accusing the BJD government headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of being disconnected from the people, the PM claimed that a ''deep emotional connect'' has developed between him and the people of Odisha despite language differences.

''Even during the era of rajas and maharajas, there was some connect between the rulers and the common man. This is grossly lacking now in Odisha,'' he alleged.

Modi said he was overwhelmed to see the response of people during the road show and appreciated the enthusiasm and passion among people towards him and the BJP.

After spending a night at the Raj Bhavan, Modi left for campaigning in three Lok Sabha constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

