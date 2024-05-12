Left Menu

Lalu Presages Modi's Patna Roadshow with Mocking Remarks

They have realized that even though the NDA got 39 out of the states 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, and despite the coalition having been in power here for long, places like Gujarat are preferred for investments and other development work, alleged Prasad.

Lalu Presages Modi's Patna Roadshow with Mocking Remarks
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday came out with a statement taunting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his roadshow scheduled in the capital of Bihar.

The former Bihar chief minister reminded Modi of ''unfulfilled promises'' to underscore that the state would gain little from the prime minister's 'nukkad natak' (street plays).

''This is Bihar. After three phases, the prime minister has been brought on the road. In the remaining four, he will feel impelled to roam on all streets'', said the RJD supremo.

Prasad also reminded Modi of the promise he had made, in 2014 itself, to revive the state's moribund sugar industry, and the Centre's ''failure'' to grant special status to Bihar and central status to Patna University despite requests from Nitish Kumar, ''the chief minister who is your (BJP's) alliance partner''.

''The people of Bihar are not fools (burbak). They have realized that even though the NDA got 39 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, and despite the coalition having been in power here for long, places like Gujarat are preferred for investments and other development work'', alleged Prasad.

