Left Menu

BJP Chairman Shah: India Will Not Be Cowed by Nuclear Threats

Addressing an election rally in Pratapgarh in support of BJP candidate from Kaushambi SC Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, Rahul baba, if you want to be scared of the atom bomb, then be scared, we are not scared.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 12-05-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 13:59 IST
BJP Chairman Shah: India Will Not Be Cowed by Nuclear Threats
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be scared of ''atom bomb'' but the BJP is not, and that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and ''we will take it''.

He was referring to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan having an atom bomb. Addressing an election rally in Pratapgarh in support of BJP candidate from Kaushambi (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, ''Rahul baba, if you want to be scared of the atom bomb, then be scared, we are not scared. Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it.'' In a video which had gone viral, Aiyar was heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.

He indicated in the video that if a ''mad person'' comes to power there and uses the atomic bomb, it will not be good and will have its effect here too.

As the remarks triggered a row, the Congress had said it totally disagreed with the remarks made by Aiyar some months ago.

Shah also said that this time, the people of Kaushambi will have to ensure three hat tricks.

''First (hat trick) is to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time. Second hat trick in UP is to completely wipe off the SP, BSP and Congress for the third time: The third hat trick is to make my friend (Vinod) Sonkar the MP for the third time,'' Shah said, as he sought votes for BJP candidate Sonkar.

Kaushambi (SC) Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, on May 20.

The parliamentary constituency of Kaushambi consists of assembly segments of Sirathu, Chail and Manjhanpur (SC), which are in Kaushambi district, while the assembly segments of Kunda and Babaganj (SC) are in Pratapgarh district.

There are 10 candidates in the poll fray from Kaushambi, with the main contest between BJP's Sonkar (the sitting Lok Sabha MP) and Samajwadi Party's Pushpendra Saroj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India
4
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024