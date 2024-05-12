BJP employs 'rhetoric and empty promises' to shift focus away from pressing concerns, claims Congress' Varun Chaudhary

The BJP is not talking about the ''real issues'' facing people but trying to divert the public's attention from them, Varun Chaudhary, Congress MLA and the party's Ambala candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, said on Sunday.

''They (BJP) are not speaking on issues that concern people such as inflation, unemployment, growing crime, drug menace. They are also not talking about the problems faced by other sections including farmers, traders, employees, youth, women,'' Chaudhary said during his public meetings in his parliamentary constituency.

''What people get to hear is only their 'jumlebaazi' (rhetoric) and they try to divert public attention with this,'' the 44-year-old MLA said.

He said Congress does not do politics on the basis of religion or caste, but raises issues that matter, he told a public gathering.

Chaudhary, a sitting MLA in the Mullana assembly segment in this district and son of former Haryana Congress chief Phool Chand Mullana, said today the fight is to ''save the Constitution and democracy in the country''.

''This fight is against 'jumlebaazi', against 'tanashahi' (dictatorship),'' he further said.

In his speeches during campaigning in Ambala, Chaudhary highlighted the Congress' Lok Sabha manifesto, focusing on five ''pillars of justice'' and 25 guarantees under them.

He claimed the opposition's INDIA bloc is getting good public support and exuded confidence that it will form the next government at the Centre.

Fourteen candidates including two women are contesting from Ambala reserved Lok Sabha seat.

Prominent amongst Chaudhary's rivals is BJP's Banto Kataria. She is the wife of former Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria, the MP from Ambala who passed away last year.

Chaudhary, who had got the best legislator award for 2020-21, told the people during one of his public meetings that he will become their voice in the Parliament.

''When I was given the responsibility of an MLA, I tried my best to raise people's voices in the Vidhan Sabha and other platforms. Now, if you give me one more opportunity, your voices will echo in the parliament,'' he said.

Taking on the BJP government in Haryana, Chaudhary said people's problems have ''multiplied'' under the present dispensation, which has been ruling the state for past nine-and-a-half years.

''A government is there to resolve people's problems. But the pain is that under this government, problems have not been resolved but have multiplied,'' he claimed.

He said that not as many buses of the public transport are running today as in 2014 under the Congress government in the state.

He added that people's woes have increased with so many portals being introduced, such as the introduction of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) by the BJP government. ''There are other problems as well. Under the BJP rule, drug menace has entered villages. There is a shortage of teachers in schools. And everyone knows well what is the law and order situation (in Haryana) today. Crime against women has seen an increase,'' he said.

The Lok Sabha candidate pointed out that when various sections of society including farmers, sarpanch, youths, women raise their voice for their demands, ''they have to face lathis''.

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of seven-phase general election on May 25.

